LUO man lands in jail after a lavish night out with LADIES ends with an unpaid Ksh 32, 000 hotel bill (VIDEO)

Qurine Omondi Muteshi was sentenced to two months in jail or a fine of KSh 30,000 after pleading guilty to obtaining credit by false pretence at Vibanda Village Hotel on October 3rd.

According to court reports, Omondi checked into the hotel in high spirits and began ordering food, water and alcohol for himself and his friends.

As the night went on, the celebration spiraled out of control - and so did the bill.

When it came time to pay, Omondi allegedly sneaked out without settling the bill.

The hotel management reported the incident, leading to his arrest.

In court, Omondi admitted he got carried away by the excitement.

“I had money but became too high and was surrounded by ladies asking for drinks. When I came back to my senses, everyone was gone - and I was left with the bill,” he told the court.

He pleaded for forgiveness, explaining that he was still “learning the ways of Nairobi.”

However, Chief Magistrate Lucas Onyina ruled that failure to pay for services was a crime, sentencing him accordingly.

