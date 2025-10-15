Reactions as RUTO signs 8 bills into law including the draconian computer misuse bill as Kenyans mourn RAILA ODINGA





Wednesday, October 15, 2025 - President William Ruto on Wednesday, October 15th, signed eight bills into law during a ceremony at State House, Nairobi, sparking mixed reactions across the country.

The timing of the signings - just hours before the announcement of ODM leader, Raila Odinga’s death - has raised eyebrows, with some Kenyans questioning whether the move was intended to avoid scrutiny.

Among the newly assented laws is the controversial Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes (Amendment) Bill, 2024, which expands the definition of online offences.

The bill empowers the Government to block or remove websites and apps linked to crime, terrorism, child abuse, or cult activity.

It also criminalizes SIM-swap fraud, phone-based scams, and fake online investments.

Individuals found guilty of sending messages that incite fear, violence, or serious offence could face fines of up to Sh20 million or imprisonment of up to 10 years.

Other bills signed into law include amendments to land laws, wildlife conservation, police service oversight, air passenger charges, and virtual asset regulation.

Critics have pointed to the rapid pace at which some of these bills were passed through Parliament, suggesting a lack of transparency.

The coincidence of their signing with the national mourning for Raila Odinga has fueled speculation that the Government may have sought to shift public attention away from the legislative changes.

See some of the reactions below.

