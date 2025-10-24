Family of first-year university student who collapsed and died during KDF recruitment pleads with Government for ‘compensation’ - “He was our only hope”







Friday, October 24, 2025 - A family in mourning has called on the Government for support after their son, a first-year student at Garissa University, tragically collapsed and died during a Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) recruitment exercise in Wajir.

The young man, described as healthy, ambitious, and full of promise, had hoped to secure a stable future through military service.

According to his family, he was their beacon of hope - the one they believed would uplift them from poverty.

His sudden death during a physically demanding drill has left them devastated and financially vulnerable.

“He was our only hope,” a family spokesperson shared.

“We’re pleading with the Government to consider giving one of us a job. It would help us survive this loss.”

This incident marks the second such tragedy during this year’s KDF recruitment.

Just days earlier, a 22-year-old student from Masinde Muliro University collapsed during a similar exercise in Bungoma County and was pronounced dead on arrival at a local hospital.

KDF recruitment is known for its intense physical tests, including long-distance runs, push-ups and endurance drills.

While these are designed to assess fitness and resilience, the recent deaths have sparked concern over safety protocols and medical preparedness during the process.

The Kenyan DAILY POST