Fresh twist as prominent lawyer, DONALD KIPKORIR, reveals why flamboyant businessman and former youth fund boss, EVANS GOR SEMELANG’O, was arrested in Dubai







Friday, October 24, 2025 - Prominent city lawyer, Donald Kipkorir, has revealed the circumstances surrounding the arrest of former Youth Enterprise Development Fund Chairman, Evans Gor Semelang’o, in Dubai.

According to Kipkorir, Semelang’o’s incarceration stems from a shareholder dispute involving a Kenyan businesswoman over ownership and management of a Dubai-based nightclub.

What would ordinarily be a civil commercial matter in Kenya has reportedly been treated as a criminal offense under the United Arab Emirates (UAE) legal system.

In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter), the outspoken lawyer expressed deep concern over the incident, noting that Dubai’s legal framework often criminalizes business and contractual disagreements, a reality that many foreigners are unaware of.

“My BFF Gor Semelang’o has been incarcerated in Dubai over a club business shareholder dispute with a Kenyan lady. In Dubai, commercial disputes which are ordinarily civil are criminal,” Kipkorir wrote.

Kipkorir further revealed that he had reached out to Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Dr. Korir Sing’oei, urging him to use Kenya’s diplomatic relations with the UAE to help resolve the matter amicably.

“I have asked our good Foreign Affairs PS @SingoeiAKorir to use our diplomatic relations with UAE to amicably resolve the issue,” he added.

The flamboyant lawyer condemned the act of using foreign legal systems to settle personal or contractual disputes between Kenyans abroad, calling it “unfair and unpatriotic.”

“It is not right for a Kenyan to use the Dubai legal system against another Kenyan to settle a dispute that is contractual,” Kipkorir lamented.

The Kenyan DAILY POST