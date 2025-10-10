City baddie causes drama at a Nairobi apartment while demanding payment after “Mechi” - Hii ni aibu (VIDEO)







Friday, October 10, 2025 - There was drama at a Nairobi apartment after a slay queen caused chaos while demanding payment from a man after what she described as a good time.

In a video shared on social media, the lady is heard shouting outside an apartment door, insisting that the man inside must pay her before she leaves.

Witnesses say the woman, visibly furious, went as far as breaking windows while demanding her dues, drawing the attention of curious neighbours.

Residents could be heard laughing and filming the altercation as the scene unfolded, with the lady continuously confronting the man, who reportedly refused to open the door.

The dramatic video has since sparked heated reactions online, with many Kenyans calling the incident “embarrassing” and a cautionary tale about transactional relationships gone wrong.

A Man Refused to Pay a Lady Her Dues After Sex in a City Apartment And She Caused Chaos pic.twitter.com/hZ0Cn0KCgf — HOTSOURCE.. (@MotoMushene) October 9, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST