EXPOSED! Nairobi’s fake rich boys in hired SUVs drug and rob party girls in Kilimani and Westlands - LADIES, beware of the ‘SUV Cartel’!







Saturday, October 18, 2025 - A social media user has raised the alarm over a rising cartel of young men prowling Nairobi’s elite nightlife scene, from Kilimani to Westlands and Lavington, with a sinister scheme.

These sharply dressed, well-groomed men blend seamlessly with the city’s affluent partygoers.

They roll up in rented SUVs, buy rounds of tequila, and easily win the trust of unsuspecting women on a night out.

But once the girls agree to move to a new club, the nightmare begins.

The “gentlemen” spike the drinks, and soon the victims are either dazed or completely unconscious.

By the next morning, they wake up in unfamiliar Airbnbs, disoriented, and robbed of their money, phones, and dignity.

Ladies, take note: always have a sober “mother hen” in your squad, the one who guards the bags, the drinks, and most importantly, the girls.





The Kenyan DAILY POST