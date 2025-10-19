A BMW towed to police station after driver abandons it in sleepy Maungu village following mechanical failure - This car can show you dust! (PHOTO)







Sunday, October 19, 2025 - Police in Maungu are looking for the owner of a BMW that was abandoned in a sleepy village after developing a mechanical breakdown.

According to locals, the luxury vehicle remained parked in the same spot for several days, raising curiosity and concern among residents who eventually alerted the authorities.

When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered that the sleek German machine had indeed broken down.

It was later towed to Maungu Police Station for further investigations.

Police say they are still tracing the owner of the car, which has since become the talk of the village.

Most second-hand BMWs sold in developing countries like Kenya are notorious for their frequent mechanical issues - and this one seems to have lived up to the reputation.

The Kenyan DAILY POST