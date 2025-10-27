Elite security officers foil a terror attack in Garissa and intercept 8 terrorists (PHOTOs)







Monday, October 27, 2025 - The Elite Special Operations Group (SOG) has foiled a planned terror attack after intercepting eight Al-Shabaab operatives who were attempting to plant Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) along the Welmerer–Yumbis Road in Garissa County.

Acting on a timely tip-off from members of the public, the highly trained SOG officers swiftly responded to the scene, where they engaged the suspects.

The team managed to recover assembled IEDs that were allegedly meant to target civilians and security personnel using the busy route.

In a statement, SOG commended the vigilance and cooperation of the local community, which was instrumental in averting what could have been a deadly attack.

“We appreciate the continued partnership of the community and other stakeholders and urge everyone to remain alert and report any suspicious activities to help foil future terror plots,” the statement read in part.

The operation underscores the unwavering commitment of Kenya’s security agencies to protect the lives of citizens and neutralize terrorism threats before they occur.





The Kenyan DAILY POST