CS ADEN DUALE’s message of goodwill to SAMIA SULUHU ahead of Tanzania elections sparks backlash from Kenyans - “You Are Alone”

Monday, October 27,
2025 - Kenya’s Health Cabinet Secretary, Aden Duale, has stirred
controversy following his public endorsement of Tanzanian President Samia
Suluhu Hassan ahead of the country’s October 29th elections.
In a statement released on Sunday, October 26th,
Duale lauded Suluhu’s leadership, calling her a “visionary” who has fostered
unity and development across Tanzania.
“I extend my very best wishes to Her Excellency President
Mama Samia Suluhu Hassan… Tanzania has made remarkable strides in growth, unity
and development,” Duale stated.
He also praised the enduring diplomatic ties between Kenya
and Tanzania, expressing optimism about continued cooperation between the two
nations.
Additionally, Duale extended his support to Zanzibar’s
President Hussein Mwinyi, Agriculture Minister Bashe Hussein, and the ruling
Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) party.
However, the message has drawn sharp criticism from Kenyans
online, many of whom questioned Duale’s decision to publicly endorse a foreign
leader during a politically sensitive period.
Social media users accused him of overstepping diplomatic
boundaries, with some declaring, “You are alone.”
Others called out President Suluhu’s reign of terror with
key opposition figures either in jail or banned from contesting against her in
the upcoming elections.
