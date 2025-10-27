CS ADEN DUALE’s message of goodwill to SAMIA SULUHU ahead of Tanzania elections sparks backlash from Kenyans - “You Are Alone”







Monday, October 27, 2025 - Kenya’s Health Cabinet Secretary, Aden Duale, has stirred controversy following his public endorsement of Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan ahead of the country’s October 29th elections.

In a statement released on Sunday, October 26th, Duale lauded Suluhu’s leadership, calling her a “visionary” who has fostered unity and development across Tanzania.

“I extend my very best wishes to Her Excellency President Mama Samia Suluhu Hassan… Tanzania has made remarkable strides in growth, unity and development,” Duale stated.

He also praised the enduring diplomatic ties between Kenya and Tanzania, expressing optimism about continued cooperation between the two nations.

Additionally, Duale extended his support to Zanzibar’s President Hussein Mwinyi, Agriculture Minister Bashe Hussein, and the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) party.

However, the message has drawn sharp criticism from Kenyans online, many of whom questioned Duale’s decision to publicly endorse a foreign leader during a politically sensitive period.

Social media users accused him of overstepping diplomatic boundaries, with some declaring, “You are alone.”

Others called out President Suluhu’s reign of terror with key opposition figures either in jail or banned from contesting against her in the upcoming elections.















