DRAMA as a man storms a hotel owned by renowned Political Analyst DAVID MAKALI and accuses him of having an affair with his wife - They allegedly meet there regularly (VIDEO)





Wednesday, October 29, 2025 - A dramatic scene unfolded at a popular hotel in Bungoma owned by renowned Political Analyst and seasoned journalist, David Makali, after a furious man stormed the premises and accused Makali of having an affair with his wife.

The enraged husband confronted Makali in front of shocked patrons, claiming he had uncovered evidence of an illicit relationship between his wife and the media personality.







He alleged that after growing suspicious of his wife’s behavior, he decided to go through her phone, only to discover private messages and call logs linking her to Makali.

Unable to contain his anger, the man rushed to Maritini Hotel, an establishment owned by Makali and set up in 2022, where he claims the two have been meeting for secret escapades.

The dramatic confrontation quickly turned chaotic as the man hurled accusations and caused a scene.

Some men at the hotel were seen trying to calm him down without success.

In the viral video of the incident, one man is heard shouting “Vaa nguo!” (“Put on clothes!”) after the distraught husband did the unthinkable in the heat of the moment.

Watch the video of the dramatic confrontation HERE>>>