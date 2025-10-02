Drama as a lecturer climbs on top of the administration block at Multimedia University and threatens to take his own life over salary delays (VIDEO)

Thursday, October 2, 2025 - Panic gripped Multimedia University after a dramatic incident in which a lecturer climbed to the roof of the administration block and threatened to take his own life over unpaid salaries.
The visibly distressed lecturer scaled the building
mid-morning while shouting that the university had failed to pay him for two
years.
The youthful lecturer appeared desperate, claiming that he
had tried repeatedly to demand his dues but had been ignored.
Students and staff watched in shock as security officers and
colleagues rushed to the scene in an effort to calm him down.
This incident comes amid growing concern in Kenya’s higher
learning institutions, where cases of lecturers going for months or even years
without pay have become increasingly common.
A video of the incident has since gone viral on social
media, sparking outrage and calls for urgent reforms in the education sector.
Multimedia University lecturer pic.twitter.com/tAFnRvRZQv— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) October 2, 2025
