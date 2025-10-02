CERA IMANI hits back at disgraced city car dealer, KHALIF KAIRO, after he revealed the amount of money he spent on her - “Show us the receipts”







Thursday, October 2, 2025 - Renowned social media influencer, Cera Imani, has clapped back at her ex-boyfriend, luxury car dealer Khalif Kairo, after he sensationally claimed that he spent nearly Ksh 300,000 during their short-lived relationship.

When asked about Kairo’s comments, Cera dismissed him with a stinging one-liner:

“I think you can go back to him and ask him to show us the evidence.”

The two had a highly publicized romance that often made headlines in Nairobi’s gossip circles.

Kairo flaunted photos of himself pampering Cera with lavish vacations both locally and abroad, in addition to showering her with expensive gifts.

Despite his efforts to treat her “like a queen,” their relationship crumbled almost as fast as it had risen to the limelight.

Since their split, Cera has hinted that she has moved on, though she has kept details of her current relationship carefully under wraps.

The Kenyan DAILY POST