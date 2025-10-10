Punda Wewe! Drama as striking lectures ambush and threaten colleague offering online classes and force him to end session (VIDEO)







Friday, October 10, 2025 - Lecturers across public universities are intensifying their strike, now in its fourth week, leaving thousands of students stranded.

In a dramatic incident shared online, striking lecturers confronted a colleague conducting virtual classes, having logged in as students to disrupt the session.

The video shows the lecturers hurling insults and issuing threats, demanding the class be terminated immediately.

“End that class, punda wewe! You think when we get paid our dues you won’t be paid too?” one irate lecturer shouted.

Overwhelmed, the lecturer complied and ended the session.

The ongoing standoff stems from a dispute over the implementation of the 2017–2021 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA), with lecturers accusing the Ministry of Education of reneging on commitments, while the Ministry blames delays on internal processes.

The confrontation highlights growing frustration among educators, who insist on solidarity during the strike and warn against any attempts to undermine their push for fair compensation.

