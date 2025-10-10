Punda Wewe! Drama as striking lectures ambush and threaten colleague offering online classes and force him to end session (VIDEO)

Friday, October 10, 2025 - Lecturers across public universities are intensifying their strike, now in its fourth week, leaving thousands of students stranded.
In a dramatic incident shared online, striking lecturers
confronted a colleague conducting virtual classes, having logged in as students
to disrupt the session.
The video shows the lecturers hurling insults and issuing
threats, demanding the class be terminated immediately.
“End that class, punda wewe! You think when we get paid our
dues you won’t be paid too?” one irate lecturer shouted.
Overwhelmed, the lecturer complied and ended the session.
The ongoing standoff stems from a dispute over the
implementation of the 2017–2021 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA), with
lecturers accusing the Ministry of Education of reneging on commitments, while
the Ministry blames delays on internal processes.
The confrontation highlights growing frustration among
educators, who insist on solidarity during the strike and warn against any
attempts to undermine their push for fair compensation.
