Fit as a Fiddle!! Latest PHOTO of RAILA ODINGA amid speculations about his health







Sunday, October 12, 2025 - ODM leader, Raila Odinga, has once again proven that he remains in great shape despite recent online speculations about his health.

A current photo of the seasoned politician shared on social media shows him looking strong, cheerful, and full of energy, putting to rest rumors that he is unwell.

In the viral photo, Raila is seen relaxing in what looks like a high-end hotel, dressed smartly and wearing his signature smile, a clear sign that he’s still very much as fit as a fiddle.

This comes days after a section of social media users claimed that Raila had been ailing, prompting concern among his supporters.

However, the latest appearance has reassured many that the former Prime Minister remains healthy.

The Kenyan DAILY POST