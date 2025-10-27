Botched Robbery!! A 21-year-old man arrested and an AK-47 rifle recovered from him after a fierce gunfight with police in Kisumu (PHOTOs)







Monday, October 27, 2025 - Police in Kisumu have arrested a 21-year-old man following a botched robbery near Nyamlori Market.

The suspect, who was armed with an AK-47 rifle, engaged officers in a brief gunfight before being overpowered and arrested.

According to reports, the man had attempted to shoot a patrol officer in the busy Nyamlori business area when police sw

iftly intervened, managing to disarm him without any injuries reported.

The suspect is currently in custody as investigations continue to establish how he acquired the firearm.





