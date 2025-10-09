Cry for justice after a Kenyan man was captured on camera slapping a female attendant at a petrol station while bragging about his wealth (VIDEO)







Thursday, October 9, 2025 - Kenyans on social media are up in arms after a disturbing video emerged showing a man assaulting a female attendant at a local petrol station while bragging about his wealth and connections.

In the viral footage, the man is seen slapping the lady across the face as her colleagues watch helplessly.

He continues shouting and boasting that “no one can touch him,” claiming that he has powerful friends and money to protect him.

The shaken attendant breaks down in tears as the man hurls insults at her in full view of shocked customers and workmates.

A uniformed police officer is seen attempting to intervene, but shockingly leaves the scene without arresting the aggressor.

The short video has sparked outrage on social media, with netizens demanding that authorities take immediate action against the man, whose identity has yet to be officially confirmed.

Many condemned the act as a blatant display of arrogance, gender-based violence, and abuse of privilege.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST