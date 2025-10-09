Tragedy Strikes Twice!! Kenyan couple dies in Ambulance crash hours after wife survives first accident - RIP Eng. Joseph and Margaret (PHOTOs)







Thursday, October 9, 2025 - In a heartbreaking sequence of events, a couple from Kitale lost their lives in an ambulance crash just hours after the wife had survived an earlier road accident.

Margaret, an employee of Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) was en route to Nairobi when the first accident occurred, leaving her with injuries to her leg and forehead.

She was stabilized, and her husband, Engineer Joseph Omido, was quickly informed.

Determined to be by her side, Omido joined Margaret in the ambulance bound for Nairobi for specialized care.

Tragically, the ambulance crashed near Kimende along the Nakuru-Nairobi Highway on Saturday night, September 27th.

All four passengers - Margaret, Joseph, a nurse, and the driver - died on the spot.

Witnesses reported that the ambulance, operated by St Mary’s Elementaita, lost control before slamming into roadside barriers.

The couple’s love and devotion were evident in Joseph’s decision to accompany his wife, a gesture that now marks the final chapter of their journey together.

A funeral service was held at CITAM Valley Road Church on Tuesday, October 7th, where friends and family gathered to honor their memory.

Margaret and Joseph are being laid to rest today, Thursday, at their Ndalu home in Kitale.

Their tragic story leaves behind a legacy of love, sacrifice and the unpredictable nature of life’s path.

The Kenyan DAILY POST