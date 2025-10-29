CCTV cameras capture a LADY being attacked and robbed by motorbike-riding thugs along Ruiru-Kamiti Road as insecurity worsens in the area (VIDEO)







Wednesday, October 29, 2025 - Residents of Githotua Ward in Ruiru are living in fear following a surge in criminal activities by a notorious gang operating on motorbikes.

In the latest incident, CCTV footage from a nearby building captured the terrifying moment when a lady was attacked and robbed by two thugs along the Ruiru-Kamiti Road.

The victim was heading home from work when the armed gang ambushed her, snatched her belongings, and sped off on their motorbike, leaving her shaken and screaming for help.

A concerned resident revealed that the gang mostly targets youths returning home late at night, especially those working in a nearby call centre.

Locals are now urging the police to intensify night patrols and restore security in the area before the situation worsens.





Watch the footage below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST