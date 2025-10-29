PHOTOs of a multi-million Ford Mustang rotting away at a police station in Nairobi causes a buzz







Wednesday, October 29, 2025 - Kenyans online have been left talking after photos of a luxurious Ford Mustang worth millions of shillings rotting away at a police station in Nairobi emerged.

According to reports, the flashy sports car was repossessed by a bank after the original owner defaulted on loan payments.

The vehicle was later auctioned and acquired by a new buyer who paid millions for it.

However, the new owner’s joy was short-lived after the original owner rushed to court and obtained orders blocking the transfer of ownership, throwing the entire deal into legal limbo.

As a result, the once-glamorous Mustang has been grounded at the police yard, gathering dust as the two parties battle it out in court.

