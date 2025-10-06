Build for comfort, not speed! VIDEO of well-endowed WAMAMA shaking their jaw-dropping assets at a club sparks wild reactions! (WATCH)







Monday, October 6, 2025 - A viral video of stylish plus-size older women, popularly known as wamama, dancing the night away at a club in Kenol has taken social media by storm.

Dressed to impress and radiating confidence, the ladies flaunted their moves with flair, drawing cheers from the crowd and admiration online.

Their unapologetic joy and bold energy have sparked a wave of flirtatious memes and comments, especially from younger men who can’t seem to get enough.

Watch the video and reactions below.

Murima babes own the dance floor at OJ Club in Kenol pic.twitter.com/bp1eGTggku — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) October 6, 2025

