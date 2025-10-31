Betrayed By Blood! FAROUK KIBET’s children turn against him - Dark secrets of the powerful State House operative’s troubled family emerge





Thursday, October 30, 2025 - Fresh revelations suggest that President William Ruto’s long-serving aide, Farouk Kibet, is facing turmoil at home, with reports indicating growing tension between him and his children.





Sources familiar with the situation claim that what was once a closely knit family has been torn apart by accusations of neglect and emotional distance, allegations said to have emerged after the influential operative rose to prominence within State House.





According to insiders, some of Kibet’s children reportedly feel abandoned and frustrated, accusing their father of prioritizing politics and power over his family.





The friction, they say, has deepened over the years, leading to strained relationships within the household.





Matters are said to have worsened earlier this year when tragedy struck one of his sons, whose child reportedly choked to death in his sleep.





Kibet’s alleged refusal to have the grandchild buried at his ancestral home, and his absence from the funeral, reportedly left villagers shocked and murmuring about the growing rift within the family.













Below is a tweet by outspoken blogger Aoko Otieno exposing the rift within Kibet’s family.



