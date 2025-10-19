Beautiful Kenyan LADY mourns boyfriend killed by unknown people ahead of their December wedding (PHOTOs)







Sunday, October 19, 2025 - A young Kenyan lady has been left heartbroken after her fiancé was brutally murdered by unknown assailants, two months before their planned wedding.

Taking to her TikTok account, the grieving lady shared a photo of her late boyfriend, revealing that he was stabbed to death under unclear circumstances.

In an emotional post, she expressed her pain, saying: “We were planning to get married this December, but you were taken from me too soon. They stabbed you to death for no reason.”

“My heart is shattered. I will love you forever,” she added.

Friends and followers flooded her comment section with condolence messages, expressing shock and sympathy over the tragic loss.

Check out her emotional post.

The Kenyan DAILY POST