Anafurahisha Mubaba” - Netizens react to curvy Kenyan Slay Queen’s viral club VIDEO







Sunday, October 19, 2025 - A viral video of a well-endowed Kenyan slay queen having a good time in a Nairobi club has stirred reactions online.

In the video, the curvy lady is seen confidently shaking what her mama gave her leaving other revelers in awe.

However, netizens are speculating that she was entertaining a mubaba possibly seated off-camera and who is paying for her drinks.

Regardless of the assumptions, the slay queen looked completely unbothered, immersed in the music and the moment as she danced the night away.

Watch the video below or HERE>>>

The Kenyan DAILY POST