Anafurahisha Mubaba” - Netizens react to curvy Kenyan Slay Queen’s viral club VIDEO

Sunday, October 19, 2025 - A viral video of a well-endowed Kenyan slay queen having a good time in a Nairobi club has stirred reactions online.
In the video, the curvy lady is seen
confidently shaking what her mama gave her leaving other revelers in awe.
However, netizens are speculating that she was
entertaining a mubaba possibly seated off-camera and who is paying for her
drinks.
Regardless of the assumptions, the slay queen
looked completely unbothered, immersed in the music and the moment as she
danced the night away.
Watch the video below or HERE>>>
Furaha.... pic.twitter.com/1trI72jymM— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) October 20, 2025
