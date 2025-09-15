ZIPPY OKOTH and her Ben 10, WEBSTON KINMAN, turn up for an event - Her attire has sparked debate online (PHOTOs)

Monday, September 15, 2025 - Film producer Zippy Okoth made a grand appearance at an event over the weekend alongside her younger lover, Webston Kinman, where Zippy’s outfit immediately became the center of discussion.
The award-winning filmmaker stepped out in a bold,
figure-hugging tight pants that showed off her curves, sparking mixed reactions
among netizens.
While some praised her for her confidence and youthful
energy, others criticized her fashion choice, calling it “too daring” for her
age.
Her partner, Webston Kinman, famously referred to as
her Ben 10, looked stylish in a casual outfit, standing
proudly by her side throughout the evening.
See the photos.
