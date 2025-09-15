KARANJA KIBICHO’s former lover, PAULINE NJOROGE, softly launches her boyfriend days after turning 40 years old (PHOTOs)





Monday, September 15, 2025 - Renowned communications strategist, Pauline Njoroge, who was once linked romantically to former Interior PS, Karanja Kibicho, has set social media abuzz after softly launching her new boyfriend, just days after celebrating her 40th birthday.

Pauline, known for her elegance and bold political opinions, left her followers guessing after sharing photos with a mystery man believed to be her boyfriend at a social function.

The photos suggested a blossoming romance, with netizens quick to notice the chemistry between the two.

The soft launch comes barely a week after Pauline marked her milestone 40th birthday, where she hinted at “new beginnings and new blessings” in a cryptic post.

Her fans and critics alike flooded the comment sections, with some congratulating her for “finding love again,” while others dragged up her past ties to Kibicho, suggesting she had finally moved on.

See the photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST