Woman whose husband was snatched by popular Kamba gospel singer FORTUNE MWIKALI complains of receiving threats after opening up





Thursday, September 18, 2025 - Drama has erupted in the Kamba gospel industry after a woman identified as, Terry, accused celebrated gospel singer, Fortune Mwikali, of wrecking her marriage.

Terry, who recently went public with her story, claimed that the gospel star lured her husband away, leaving her devastated and struggling to keep her family intact.

But since airing her grievances, she now says the situation has taken an even darker turn.

According to Terry, her estranged husband has been issuing threats, warning that he will drag her to court and ensure she is jailed for ten years for exposing their marital issues in public.

Despite the intimidation, she insists she will not be silenced and vows to continue speaking her truth.

Terry is expected to appear this weekend on a popular social media platform, where she will give her side of the story in full.





Terry and her estranged husband.

Fortune Mwikali, the gospel singer who snatched Terry’s husband.