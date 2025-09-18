DRAMA erupts online as SANDRA is linked to romantic escapades with high profile politicians, including MP NELSON KOECH and Bomet Governor HILARY BARCHOK







Thursday, September 18, 2025 - Social media has been set ablaze after controversial X personality, Aoko Otieno, publicly clashed with her former friend identified as Sandra, exposing shocking allegations in the process.

The feud began after Aoko threw shade at Pauline Njoroge, who recently paraded her boyfriend online.

Sandra, while defending Pauline, quickly threatened to expose Aoko’s secrets, claiming that she knows intimate details about her private life.

In a fiery response, Aoko hit back and accused Sandra of engaging in romantic escapades with several high-profile politicians, including Bomet Governor Hillary Barchok.

She sensationally alleged that Sandra once crashed at her house while drunk after the Governor allegedly refused to send her transport money following a drinking spree.

Not stopping there, Aoko went further to shame her former friend by attacking her personal hygiene, claiming she is “smelly.”

