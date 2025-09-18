Side chick Privileges!! OSCAR SUDI’s lover MERCY MASAI is now using Parliament gym (PHOTO)







Thursday, September 18, 2025 - Kapseret Member of Parliament, Oscar Sudi’s lover, Mercy Masai, has once again stirred controversy after using the exclusive Parliament gym.

Mercy recently shared a workout photo online, but a hawk-eyed X (formerly Twitter) user quickly noticed that the equipment and setting belonged to the high-end facility reserved strictly for lawmakers and parliamentary staff.

The revelation has raised eyebrows, with many questioning how she gained access to the restricted gym.

Critics argue that it is yet another example of public resources being stretched to accommodate politicians’ side chicks.

Rumors of Sudi’s affair with Mercy first surfaced months ago, with insiders alleging that the outspoken MP bankrolls her flashy lifestyle.

Her latest appearance inside Parliament has only fueled the speculation further.

The Kenyan DAILY POST