Without side chicks, 90% of marriages would collapse - Kenyan man sparks debate with bold claim on X (See Reactions)







Friday, September 26, 2025 - A popular Kenyan X personality has ignited a fiery online debate after claiming that 90% of marriages would collapse without side chicks.

In the now-viral post, he described side chicks as “emotional shock absorbers,” suggesting they help men offload stress so they can return home and love their wives peacefully.

He added: “Kenyan women ni vichwa ngumu hawaelewi,”

While some netizens agreed, calling his take brutally honest, others slammed it as toxic and disrespectful to women.

The tweet has since triggered a wave of reactions, with users dissecting the role of emotional support in modern relationships.

The conversation shows no signs of slowing down.

See the post and reactions below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST