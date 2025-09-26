Controversial city lawyer RAYMOND NDUGA flaunts his new lover, months after his ex-lover viciously attacked him and bit his “member” (VIDEO)







Friday, September 26, 2025 - Controversial city lawyer, Raymond Nduga, has flaunted his new lover, just months after his ex-girlfriend attacked him and left him hospitalized, following a domestic dispute.

In a video posted on his social media accounts, the flamboyant lawyer is seen all smiles as he dances with his new flame.

They were indulging in liquor and having fun moments at a lavish apartment in Lavington.

Netizens have since reacted with mixed opinions, some congratulating him for moving on, while others warned the lawyer to be cautious, given his controversial dating history.

Ndunga, a well-known womanizer, first came to the limelight after he was captured on a viral video viciously assaulting his girlfriend at a city hotel.

The video was shared widely on social media, with many calling for his arrest.

Below is a video of his new lover.

RAYMOND NDUGA flaunts his new lover pic.twitter.com/kQpNSItA5y — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) September 26, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST