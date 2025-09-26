See the comment an uncle wrote on his niece’s Facebook page after she posted a juicy PHOTO - Boomers can embarrass you







Friday, September 26, 2025 - Social media users were left in stitches after a lady’s uncle exposed private family issues on her Facebook page.

The young woman had confidently shared a juicy photo of herself, clearly meant to dazzle her followers.

But instead of hyping her up like many expected, her uncle jumped into the comment section with a completely unrelated, and highly personal question.

He asked about her mentally unstable brother, leaving the lady embarrassed.

Many online users mocked the situation, saying “Boomers” have no filter and often ruin moments on social media.

Others sympathized with the lady, pointing out that family members sometimes forget that Facebook is not a private WhatsApp chat.