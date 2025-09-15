“What are they training for’ - Slay Queens’ embarrassing gym fail sparks wild reactions! (VIDEO)







Monday, September 15, 2025 - A viral gym moment has left the internet in stitches after two Slay queens confidently tackled a workout machine - completely wrong.

In the clip, the duo takes turns using the equipment in a hilariously offbeat way, unaware of the blunder.

Their gym adventure turns comedic gold when a fellow fitness enthusiast steps in to show them how it’s actually done.

Social media lit up with playful roasts and laughter, with many amused by the contrast between their confidence and cluelessness.

Sometimes, the best workouts come with a side of humor!

Watch the video

NONE OF US IS BEATlNG THE ALLEGATlONS 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/amTpeo8CS8 — Tina Rmd 🇺🇸🇳🇬 (@Tina_rayx) September 15, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST