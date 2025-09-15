Is this true love? Video of a petite LADY climbing a perimeter wall after sneaking to see her boyfriend goes viral (WATCH)







Monday, September 15, 2025 - They say love knows no bounds - and one petite lady just proved it in the most unexpected way.

A viral video shows her effortlessly scaling a perimeter wall after sneaking out to see her boyfriend, moving with such agility you'd think she trained with the military.

Once at the top, she flashes a cheeky wave to her man, who records the moment while laughing like it’s just another day.

The clip has sent social media into a frenzy, with netizens joking that when a woman truly loves, she’ll brave crocodile-infested waters, and won’t even ask for fare, let alone eat it.

It’s a hilarious reminder that sometimes, love really does make us climb walls - literally.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST