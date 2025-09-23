Watch the moment Litein Boys students took cows to the nearby Litein Girls to “pay dowry” during the chaotic strike (VIDEO)







Tuesday, September 23, 2025 - The Sunday night chaos at Litein Boys High School took a dramatic twist after a video emerged showing students taking cows into the neighboring Litein Girls Secondary School in the middle of their violent strike.

The rowdy boys, in a cheeky display, said they were delivering the cows as “dowry” for the girls.

This strange spectacle came on the heels of a series of shocking incidents during the unrest, including the theft of over Ksh 1 million from the bursar’s office, storming of the Principal’s residence, and even cooking chapatis inside the teachers’ quarters.

The dowry stunt has now gone viral, with social media users branding it both hilarious and disturbing, a clear sign of just how far indiscipline at the school has spiraled.

Litein Boys students took cows to the nearby Litein Girls to “pay dowry” pic.twitter.com/c3KtPphlbg — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) September 23, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST