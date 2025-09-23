LADY claims that men who are obsessed with football are a major red flag in viral rant and warns fellow LADIES to avoid them (VIDEO)







Tuesday, September 23, 2025 - A lady has ignited a wave of online reactions after passionately declaring that men who are obsessed with football are a major red flag in relationships.

In her viral social media rant, she urged fellow women to steer clear of partners who prioritize the game over their emotional connection.

“They’ll be glued to that television like their life depends on it,” she said.

“Even if I’m dying beside them, they won’t notice.”

According to her, only work obligations can make these men miss a match - and even then, they’ll catch up with highlights.

She described how some men spend hours at bars, passionately debating football with friends, while ignoring their girlfriends entirely.

Promises like “I’ll come later” often translate to late-night arrivals, long after the final whistle.

In one alarming example, she recounted seeing a group of men standing dangerously close to a busy roadside, watching a match through a bar’s transparent fence.

“Cars were just passing carelessly, but these men didn’t care.”

“They stood there till the match finished. What if something had hit them?” she asked.

Her rant has sparked widespread discussion, with many women sharing similar experiences and frustrations.

"Men that prioritise and love watching football are big red flags"



