VIDEO captures Litein Boys students cooking chapatis after storming the teachers’ quarters, forcing the staff members to run away



Tuesday, September 23, 2025 - In yet another shocking twist to the chaos at Litein Boys High School, students were caught on camera cooking chapatis inside the teachers’ quarters after violently ejecting staff members.

The learners, who had earlier gone on rampage and even targeted the Principal’s residence, turned the teachers’ houses into a playground of mockery.

A viral video shows the boys happily preparing chapatis as if it were a festive celebration after terrified teachers fled for safety.

The incident has sparked outrage online, with many questioning how indiscipline at the once-revered school reached such levels.

Sources claim the riot was initially triggered by the denial to watch the much-anticipated EPL clash between Arsenal and Manchester City, though insiders insist long-standing grievances with the administration played a bigger role.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

Tags

Post a Comment

0 Comments