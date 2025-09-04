Washed-up Kenyan singer, AVRIL, says Gen Z admirers flood her DMs with crazy messages - “I’m old enough to be your mother” (VIDEO)







Thursday, September 4, 2025 - Kenyan singer Judith Nyambura, popularly known as Avril, has sparked reactions online after revealing the nature of the direct messages she receives on social media.

Speaking in a candid interview, the Chokoza hitmaker disclosed that her inbox is full of Gen Z admirers boldly shooting their shots despite the huge age difference.

She laughed off the advances, telling them she was “old enough to be their mother.”

The “Chokoza” hitmaker, who has been relatively quiet in the music scene, admitted that while the attention is flattering, she often finds the boldness of young fans surprising.

“I am 40 years old. I am old enough to be their mother,” she said.

Social media users have reacted with mixed views, some teasing Avril, calling her “washed up,” while others urged her to embrace the admiration as proof that she still commands attention years after her prime period in the industry.

Watch the video.

AVRIL says Gen Z admirers flood her DMs with crazy messages pic.twitter.com/7oAEWfLeb4 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) September 4, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST