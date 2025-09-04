The embarrassing moment a LUO woman was caught stealing a pair of jeans in a boutique (VIDEO)







Thursday, September 4, 2025 - Drama unfolded at a local boutique after a woman was caught red-handed attempting to steal a pair of jeans.

In the viral video now circulating widely on social media, the suspect is seen having worn the stolen jeans underneath her own trousers in a desperate bid to sneak out unnoticed.

According to the boutique owner, the woman is not new to the shop and has been frequenting the boutique while posing as a genuine customer, only to attempt theft.

Her luck, however, finally ran out when attendants caught her in the act.

The incident has sparked mixed reactions online, with some ridiculing the theft with others arguing that she should have been handed over to the police instead of being shamed on camera.

Watch the video.

The embarrassing moment a LUO woman was caught stealing a pair of jeans in a boutique pic.twitter.com/zYx06fa5nu — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) September 4, 2025

