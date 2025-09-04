Hapa hakuna talent - An emcee embarrasses himself at a wedding (VIDEO)

Thursday, September 4, 2025 - Guests at a wedding were left in stitches after an emcee’s performance went horribly wrong.
In a viral video circulating online, the self-proclaimed
master of ceremony is seen struggling to keep the crowd entertained, fumbling
his words, and forcing awkward dance moves that fell flat.
The incident has since attracted hilarious comments across
social media, with Kenyans questioning why some couples hire inexperienced
entertainers for their big day.
Others defended the emcee, suggesting he may have been
nervous or overwhelmed by the size of the crowd.
Watch the trending video.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
An emcee embarrasses himself at a wedding pic.twitter.com/JPAasJ8tf3— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) September 4, 2025
