Hapa hakuna talent - An emcee embarrasses himself at a wedding (VIDEO)







Thursday, September 4, 2025 - Guests at a wedding were left in stitches after an emcee’s performance went horribly wrong.

In a viral video circulating online, the self-proclaimed master of ceremony is seen struggling to keep the crowd entertained, fumbling his words, and forcing awkward dance moves that fell flat.

The incident has since attracted hilarious comments across social media, with Kenyans questioning why some couples hire inexperienced entertainers for their big day.

Others defended the emcee, suggesting he may have been nervous or overwhelmed by the size of the crowd.

Watch the trending video.

An emcee embarrasses himself at a wedding pic.twitter.com/JPAasJ8tf3 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) September 4, 2025

