Was it a set up? The arrest of a senior prison officer in Turkana over illegal firearms trade sparks reactions







Saturday, September 27, 2025 - The arrest of Lodwar prison officer, ASP Charles Lotira Ekidor, over alleged involvement in the illegal firearms trade has sparked heated debate among Turkana residents, exposing deeply divided opinions on the matter.

ASP Lotira, who rose through the ranks to the position of Assistant Superintendent of Prisons, now faces the possibility of losing the benefits of his lifelong service as retirement nears.

His arrest has left the community questioning whether he is guilty or a victim of foul play.

On social media, some residents suggested the case could be politically motivated.

“Ni set up, sabotage ama siasa?” one user wrote, questioning the timing of the arrest.

Another supporter lamented: “Could this be a setup? ASP Lotira climbed high in his youth, reaching the post of Assistant Superintendent of Prisons. But one arrest has brought it all crashing down, and with retirement looming, he is set to lose everything.”

Others suspected the involvement of a wider network within the security forces:“There could be a bigger culprit behind this. It may be a trigger to a wider web well protected inside the so-called disciplined forces.”

As investigations continue, the case remains a subject of discussion in Turkana, where many are grappling with whether ASP Lotira is a scapegoat, or a key link in a larger criminal network.

