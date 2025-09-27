Police arrest suspected gang member, recover weapons and stolen property after raiding his house (PHOTO)







Saturday, September 27, 2025 - Police officers from Emusire Police Station in Emuhaya Sub-County have arrested a suspect believed to be linked to criminal gangs operating within the Esirulo area.

The arrest was made at around 2:30 a.m on September 26, 2025, while officers were on patrol.

The suspect was intercepted while armed with a machete, raising suspicion of his involvement in criminal activities.

A subsequent raid on his residence in Ikaliha Village led to the recovery of several items believed to be stolen property.

Among the exhibits were four machetes, a sword, a kitchen knife, two balaclavas, military boots, a gas cylinder, school set books, and a Sony radio.

The suspect is currently in custody pending processing and arraignment, while the recovered items have been secured as evidence at Emusire Police Station.

In a statement, the National Police Service (NPS) commended its officers for their vigilance and reaffirmed its commitment to protecting the public.

The service added that similar operations to dismantle criminal gangs are ongoing across the country.





The Kenyan DAILY POST