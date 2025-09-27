Police arrest suspected gang member, recover weapons and stolen property after raiding his house (PHOTO)

Saturday, September
27, 2025 - Police officers from Emusire
Police Station in
Emuhaya Sub-County have arrested a suspect believed to be linked to criminal
gangs operating within the Esirulo
area.
The arrest was made at around 2:30 a.m on September 26, 2025, while officers were on patrol.
The suspect was intercepted while armed with a machete,
raising suspicion of his involvement in criminal activities.
A subsequent raid on his residence in Ikaliha Village led to the recovery of several items
believed to be stolen property.
Among the exhibits were four machetes, a sword, a kitchen
knife, two balaclavas, military boots, a gas cylinder, school set books, and a
Sony radio.
The suspect is currently in custody pending processing and
arraignment, while the recovered items have been secured as evidence at Emusire
Police Station.
In a statement, the National
Police Service (NPS) commended
its officers for their vigilance and reaffirmed its commitment to protecting
the public.
The service added that similar operations to dismantle criminal gangs are ongoing across the country.
