2 highway robbers arrested after carjacking a newly imported Toyota Harrier - They target motorists along Mombasa-Nairobi Highway (PHOTOs)





Saturday, September 27, 2025 - Detectives in Makindu have arrested two men believed to be behind a series of highway motor vehicle thefts targeting motorists along the busy Mombasa–Nairobi Highway.

The suspects, Joseph Katee Nzainga and Nelson Musyoki Mbidyo, are accused of orchestrating robberies involving vehicles bound for Uganda as well as unregistered cars bearing Kenya Dealers (KD) plates.

In one incident on August 28th, 2025, the duo allegedly carjacked a black Toyota Harrier with KD plates from a motorist in the Makindu area.

Upon their arrest along the highway, detectives recovered several items, including a set of registration plates (KDR 885Z), three ID cards belonging to different individuals, five mobile phones, a wheel spanner, and other assorted items believed to be linked to the syndicate’s activities.

The two suspects are currently in custody undergoing processing and will be arraigned in court once investigations are complete.