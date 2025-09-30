WANJA NYARARI claims Mugithi singer WAITHAKA WA JANE’s child died after he abandoned his wife and eloped with Kameme FM presenter, MUTHONI WA KIRUMBA - Accuses her of using dark forces







Tuesday, September 30, 2025 - Fresh drama has erupted online after controversial social media personality and lawyer Harrison Kinyanjui’s ex-wife, Wanja Nyarari, made shocking allegations against Mugithi sensation, Waithaka wa Jane, and celebrated Kameme FM presenter, Muthoni wa Kirumba.

In a viral post, Nyarari sensationally claimed that Waithaka wa Jane’s child allegedly died shortly after the young singer abandoned his wife and moved in with Muthoni.

According to her, the singer not only chased away his wife but also turned his back on his parental duties in pursuit of the media personality.

Nyarari further stirred controversy by drawing parallels to her own life, alleging that her daughter also died after Muthoni got involved with her estranged husband, lawyer Harrison Kinyanjui.

She strongly hinted that the radio queen might be using “dark forces” to influence relationships.

Check out the screenshot below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST