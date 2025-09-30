ALIGONGEWA! Nigerian preacher CHARLES AWUZIE accuses Reverend LUCY NATASHA of stealing his girlfriend- Claims her marriage is a cover up







Tuesday, September 30, 2025 - Nigerian preacher and tech entrepreneur, Pastor Charles Awuzie, has stirred online debate after sharing a candid Facebook post in which he recounted how popular Kenyan preacher, Reverend Lucy Natasha, allegedly “stole” his then girlfriend years ago.

Awuzie revealed that he was in a relationship with a rich lady who owned a riverside property, complete with a boat and a spacious house.

According to him, Reverend Natasha, widely known across East Africa for her prophetic ministry, visited and was hosted by his then partner.

It was during this time, he claimed, that Natasha and his girlfriend became romantically involved.

“She literally stole my then girlfriend from me,” Awuzie wrote

“My then girlfriend hosted the prophetess and they played naughty. She told me about it and I broke up with her,” he added.

The Nigerian pastor stressed that he holds no grudges against Natasha and has forgiven her, but insisted that his past prediction about her marriage being a “cover-up” was based on facts.

In his view, Natasha was “not configured for men” and only married to conceal her true orientation.

Awuzie, who has since moved on and built what he described as a “beautiful and blessed family,” said he has also grown beyond the religious hypocrisy he once lived under.

Despite his sharp criticism of Natasha’s past choices, Awuzie maintained that he harbors no ill will toward her. “I’ve moved on. I’ve healed. I wish her well,” he concluded.

