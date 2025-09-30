Ukikula Lipa! LADY causes drama at Nairobi apartment as she demands payment after “Mechi” (VIDEOs)







Tuesday, September 30, 2025 - Drama erupted at a residential apartment in Nairobi after a furious lady confronted a man demanding money, accusing him of failing to honor their “agreement” after several intimate encounters.

In viral videos circulating online, the woman can be heard shouting at the man, insisting that he must pay her for the services she offered during the time they spent together.

“Mimi si bibi yako. Nilipe pesa yangu,” she yelled repeatedly, drawing a crowd of curious neighbours who came out to witness the spectacle.

The lady alleged that the man had hosted her in his house for an entire week, during which they “had good moments.”

However, things took a dramatic turn when he allegedly refused to pay her the money they had agreed upon, prompting her to create a scene.

The confrontation has since sparked debate online, with some netizens siding with the woman’s demand, while others mocked the man for getting himself into such a situation.

