Video of Forex Scammer KENYAN PRINCE humiliating a Traffic Police officer stuns netizens - ‘Mimi si Rika Yako (WATCH)







Wednesday, September 17, 2025 - Controversial scammer Kenyan Prince, whose real name Raymond Omosa, is once again under fire after a video surfaced showing him humiliating a traffic police officer with brazen arrogance.

The self-proclaimed Forex trader was pulled over for allegedly causing a minor accident, but instead of cooperating, he told the officer, “Mimi si Rika Yako” - loosely meaning, “I’m not your agemate, do what you must.”

The officer, rather than escalating the situation, walked away calmly, prompting online buzz about how figures like Kenyan Prince seem to intimidate law enforcement.

Known for flaunting flashy cars and designer fits, Omosa’s latest stunt has reignited debate around wealth, impunity and social media bravado.

Watch the video.

Fraudster KENYAN PRINCE captured on camera bullying a traffic police officer pic.twitter.com/qgl3D1Vxfx — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) September 17, 2025

