Kenyan athlete captured in Ukraine claims he was tricked into joining Russian military - “I didn’t know what I was signing” (VIDEO)







Wednesday, September 17, 2025 - A Kenyan track and field athlete identified as Evans has been captured by Ukrainian forces near Vovchansk in the Kharkiv region, after allegedly being coerced into joining the Russian military.

According to Ukraine’s 57th Separate Motorised Infantry Brigade, Evans was detained during combat operations and is now in their custody.

Evans told Ukrainian soldiers he had travelled to Russia earlier this year with three other Kenyans on a fully funded tourist trip to Saint Petersburg, organized by a sports agent.

However, he claims the trip turned into a nightmare when he unknowingly signed documents written in Russian, later revealed to be a military contract.

“I didn’t know what I was signing,” Evans said.

“Later, they told me I had already signed a contract and had no other options.”

After receiving one week of basic training, Evans was issued an assault rifle and placed in a unit with other foreign recruits.

He escaped while being transported to his first combat assignment and wandered through forests for two days before surrendering to Ukrainian troops.

“They received me warmly,” he said, visibly emotional.

Evans has pleaded with Ukrainian authorities not to return him to Russia in any future prisoner exchange.

“I will die there,” he said.

The 57th Brigade confirmed that Evans is being treated humanely and that his case is being handled in accordance with Ukrainian and international law.

