“He spent Ksh 300, 000 on alcohol during a LADY’s birthday at Milan Lounge” - Details emerge on man arrested for defrauding a Canadian investor of Ksh 36 million in a fake gold scam

Wednesday, September 17, 2025 - Fresh details have emerged about Abbas Bardu Omuyoma, alias Ishmael, the suspected gold scammer arrested in Nairobi for conning a Canadian investor out of USD 280,000 (Ksh 36 million).
According to sources close to the investigation, Ishmael
lived a flamboyant lifestyle funded by proceeds of fraud.
At one point, he allegedly blew a staggering Ksh 300,000 in a single night on alcohol during a lady’s birthday
party at the upscale Milan
Lounge in Westlands.
Ishmael often flaunted his supposed wealth, rolling into
high-end clubs with expensive vehicles and a large entourage, giving the
impression of a legitimate businessman.
But behind the flashy lifestyle was a carefully orchestrated
gold scam, where he duped a foreign investor with promises of 550 kg of gold bars and nuggets
from the Democratic Republic of Congo, a deal that never materialized.
Ishmael remains in custody as detectives hunt down his accomplice, who is still on the run.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments