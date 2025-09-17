“He spent Ksh 300, 000 on alcohol during a LADY’s birthday at Milan Lounge” - Details emerge on man arrested for defrauding a Canadian investor of Ksh 36 million in a fake gold scam







Wednesday, September 17, 2025 - Fresh details have emerged about Abbas Bardu Omuyoma, alias Ishmael, the suspected gold scammer arrested in Nairobi for conning a Canadian investor out of USD 280,000 (Ksh 36 million).

According to sources close to the investigation, Ishmael lived a flamboyant lifestyle funded by proceeds of fraud.

At one point, he allegedly blew a staggering Ksh 300,000 in a single night on alcohol during a lady’s birthday party at the upscale Milan Lounge in Westlands.

Ishmael often flaunted his supposed wealth, rolling into high-end clubs with expensive vehicles and a large entourage, giving the impression of a legitimate businessman.

But behind the flashy lifestyle was a carefully orchestrated gold scam, where he duped a foreign investor with promises of 550 kg of gold bars and nuggets from the Democratic Republic of Congo, a deal that never materialized.

Ishmael remains in custody as detectives hunt down his accomplice, who is still on the run.





The Kenyan DAILY POST