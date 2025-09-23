VIDEO! Liten Boys High School students broke into the Bursar’s office, dismantled an electronic safe box, and stole over Ksh 1 million







Tuesday, September 23, 2025 - Drama erupted at Liten Boys High School on Sunday night after students went on a violent rampage that left the institution counting heavy losses.

The chaos reportedly started after the learners were denied permission to watch the highly anticipated EPL clash between Arsenal and Manchester City.

Furious, they staged a destructive protest that quickly spiraled out of control.

In the mayhem, the students torched part of the school buildings, before storming the bursar’s office where they dismantled an electronic safe box and walked away with over Ksh 1 million in cash.

A viral video making rounds on social media shows stunned staff members standing beside the vandalized safe, helplessly assessing the damage and counting the losses.

Leaders and education officials have since condemned the unruly behavior, warning that such lawlessness will not be tolerated.

Investigations are already underway as the school administration works to restore order.

Litein Boys High School students looted KES 1 million from the bursar’s office! pic.twitter.com/5G5Vvx3o3G — PropesaTV (@PropesaTV) September 23, 2025

