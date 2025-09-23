Litein Boys students stormed the Principal’s house baying for his blood and caused massive destruction (VIDEO)







Tuesday, September 23, 2025 - Chaos rocked Litein Boys High School after a violent student strike escalated into shocking scenes of destruction on Sunday night.

The angry students stormed the Principal’s house while baying for his blood, forcing him and his family to scamper for safety.

Armed with stones and crude weapons, the rioting boys smashed windows, vandalized property, and left a trail of destruction inside the residence.

A video shared online shows staff members assessing the damage after rowdy students targeted the Principal’s house.

While it is alleged that the chaos was sparked by the administration’s refusal to allow students to watch the much-hyped EPL clash between Arsenal and Manchester City, insiders suggest that deeper, unresolved grievances may have fueled the rampage.

Education officials and local leaders have condemned the incident, calling for urgent intervention to restore discipline and order at the once-respected institution.

Litein Boys. The principal’s house - It was not about football pic.twitter.com/DaANHHcbvM — PropesaTV (@PropesaTV) September 23, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST